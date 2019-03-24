Cummings photo program set at museum

A photography show and program, featuring works by Norm Cummings, will be held April 4 at 7 p.m. at the New Milford Historical Society & Museum.

Cummings, former longtime editor and photographer at the Greater New Milford Spectrum and, before that, The New Milford Times, will offer a mix of his own photos, photos by his photojournalistic peers and archival historical photos of New Milford.

Admission will be free for museum members and $5 for non-members.

For more information, call the 6 Aspetuck Ave. museum at 860-354-3069 or visit www.nmhistorical.org.