Culinary school to hold community dinner

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT will host a community dinner June 27 at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford.

This dinner is planned to be part of a regular series of dinners.

“In these busy times it can be difficult to put a meal on the table, to find time to spend with your loved ones or to get to know new people,” said Executive Director Dawn Hammacott. “With the community dinners, we do the prep, cooking and clean-up while guests enjoy time with their family, friends and neighbors.”

The dinner menu will include roasted chicken, German potato salad, grilled summer vegetables, cole slaw, watermelon, cookies and lemonade.

The cost is $15 per adult and $7.50 per child 12 and under.

Individuals can also donate funds for a community fund which will supply dinner tickets to those who could not otherwise afford to attend.

“A Community Dinner should be open to all and Community Fund ticket purchases will make that possible,” said Hammacott.

Tickets can be purchased at www.communityculinaryschool.org or by calling 203-512-5791.

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT provides job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed adults.

The school’s next 12-week session will begin Sept. 9.

To enroll, email culinaryschool@sbcglobal.net or visit www.communityculinaryschool.org.