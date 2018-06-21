Culinary school to hold community dinner

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern Connecticut in New Milford will hold a community dinner June 28.

The dinner, to be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church on Whittlesey Avenue, will kick off what is planned to be a regular series of dinners.

“In these busy times it can be difficult to put a meal on the table, to find time to spend with your loved ones or to get to know new people,” said Dawn Hammacott, the school’s executive director.

“With the community dinners, we do the prep, cooking and clean-up while guests enjoy time with their family, friends, and neighbors,” she said.

“We are looking forward to this opportunity to provide awareness of the Community Culinary School program while benefiting our community.” The summer dinner menu will include grilled chicken, potato salad, summer vegetable salad and a vegetarian quinoa salad option, as well as dessert and cold beverages.

The cost is $15 per adult and $7.50 for children 12 and under.

There is also an option to purchase tickets for a community fund. These tickets will be distributed to those who could not otherwise afford to attend.

“A community dinner should be open to all and community fund ticket purchases will make that possible,” Hammacott said.

For more information and tickets, visit the website or call 203-512-5791.

In other news, the school will hold its next 12-week session Sept. 10.

To enroll, call 203-512-5791.