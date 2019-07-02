Culinary school’s director participates in SNAP meeting

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT in New Milford has announced its executive director recently participated in a panel discussion at the Northeast Regional SNAP Employment and Training Meeting.

Dawn Hammacott took part in the meeting held May 30 at Manchester Community College.

The Community Culinary School is a SNAP employment and training provider.

SNAP E&T is a work program designed to help SNAP recipients gain skills that will help increase self-sufficiency.

Individuals who are receiving SNAP in Connecticut and not receiving money from the Temporary Family Assistance program, may be eligible to participate in SNAP E&T.

E&T is a skills-based program that provides short- term vocational programs at community colleges and community-based organizations.

Hammacott, who co-founded the school with Peg Molina, former director of Social Services for the Town of New Milford, had the opportunity to speak about the school’s history, curriculum and outcomes.

“DSS continues to be impressed with student outcomes and employment placement rates,” said Willard Seedman, public assistant consultant. “Although small, the Community Culinary School is a mighty training resource for individuals in an underserved area of the state.”

“It was a welcome opportunity to meet with staff from a wide variety of training programs in the Northeast to discuss best practices, lessons learned and outstanding concerns,” Hammacott said of the meeting.

“I greatly appreciate that our partners at the Sate of CT Department of Social Services, SNAP Division, are impressed with the work that we do and wanted our organization to have a seat at the table,” she said.