Culinary school qualifies for special tax credit program

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT in New Milford has been approved by the Department of Revenue Services, in a select group of Charities, to participate in the Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program.

Through this program, businesses can receive a credit of 60 percent of their approved contribution to the culinary school.

Individuals who own a business or have influence on a business, The Neighborhood Assistance Act can expand on a donation.

The donation FORM NAA-02 must be submitted to DRS from Sept. 15 through Oct. 1.

The contribution must be cash and needs to be made in the corporation’s income year that corresponds to the same year as the approved program.

Information on the NAA Tax Credit Program, as well as donation FORM NAA-02, can be found at https://portal.ct.gov/DRS/Credit-Programs/Neighborhood-Assistance/Neighborhood-Assistance-Act-Tax-Credit-Program or by calling Dawn Hammacott, executive director of the school, at 203-512-5791.