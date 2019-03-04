Culinary school announces benefit showcase

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT in New Milford will host a culinary showcase, “Recipe for Success,” March 23.

The event will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St.

The culinary celebration is the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit school, which provides job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed adults from the greater New Milford area.

All food prepared in classes is donated to local food banks to feed the hungry within the community.

The event will feature hors d’oeuvres prepared by students under the direction of Chef Instructor Chef Blythe Roberts and an open bar.

Silent and live auctions will feature luxury goods and travel, including seven night’s accommodations for four in Manciano, Italy, on the southern edge of Tuscany.

A “Restaurants for a Year” auction package with $100 gift certificates to area restaurants, and guests will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a wine basket drawing featuring more than 20 bottles.

“I am excited to be back at the helm of the Community Culinary School where I am planning a culinary extravaganza for our Recipe for Success gala,” said Chef Roberts, who recently resumed his role with the school. “I have a lot of tricks up my sleeve from my lifetime in the culinary field.”

“Guests will be able to enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres including food stations and displays,” he said. “I plan to impress our guests in every way.”

To date, 38 classes of students have graduated from the school with a job placement rate of 96 percent.

Graduates have moved into dynamic careers within the food service industry.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to feature the skills of our students and graduates, while bringing awareness to our program and raising funds that will allow us to continue the important work that we do” said Dawn Hammacott, executive director.

Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased online at www.communityculinaryschool.org or by contacting the school at 203-512-5791.

Sponsorship, advertising, and auction item donation opportunities are also available.