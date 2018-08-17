Cruise nights under way

Connecticut Cruise News and Candlewood Valley Country Club on Route 7 South in New Milford will team up for a cruise night every other Wednesday night from 5 to 9 p.m.

The event kicked off July 11 and will run through September.

The next cruise night will be held Aug. 22.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/155834825276355/

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.