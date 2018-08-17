https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Cruise-nights-under-way-13156539.php
Cruise nights under way
Connecticut Cruise News and Candlewood Valley Country Club on Route 7 South in New Milford will team up for a cruise night every other Wednesday night from 5 to 9 p.m.
The event kicked off July 11 and will run through September.
The next cruise night will be held Aug. 22.
To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/155834825276355/
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.
View Comments