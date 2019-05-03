Cruise night to kick off next week

Paradice Classic Cruisers in New Milford will resume its family-friendly cruise nights Tuesdays from 5 to 9 p.m. beginning May 7 in the parking lots between Panera Bread and Webster Park at Litchfield Crossings, off Route 7 and Dodd Road.

“We are thrilled to host Paradice Cruise Nights for a fourth season,” said Kristen N. Gizzi, executive director of the Crossings.

“We think of them as part of the Litchfield Crossing’s family,” Gizzi said. “And we welcome back all of the area’s classic car aficionados who faithfully supported the event in years past and invite first time car enthusiasts to join us”

The event will run through September.

Event organizer Paradice Classic Cruisers is a member of the Connecticut Council of Car Clubs and arranges car cruises throughout New England, sponsors local car shows and raises funds for charities and non-profits.

For more information: www.paradiceclassiccruisers.org.