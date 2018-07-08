Cruise night to kick off July 11

Connecticut Cruise News has announced a new partnership with Candlewood Valley Country Club on Route 7 South in New Milford.

A cruise night will be held every other Wednesday night from 5 to 9 p.m. starting July 11.

The event will run through September.

To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/155834825276355/

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.