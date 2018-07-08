https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Cruise-night-to-kick-off-July-11-13046351.php
Cruise night to kick off July 11
Connecticut Cruise News has announced a new partnership with Candlewood Valley Country Club on Route 7 South in New Milford.
A cruise night will be held every other Wednesday night from 5 to 9 p.m. starting July 11.
The event will run through September.
To learn more, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/155834825276355/
Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.
