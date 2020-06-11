Cruise night slated in New Milford

Paradice Classic Cruisers, member of the Connecticut Council of Car Clubs, will return June 23 in New Milford with strict guidelines.

Attendees must bring a mask and gloves and maintain social distancing guidelines.

The rain or shine event will run from 5 p.m. to dusk at Panera in Litchfield Crossings on Route 7 through September.

Music and a 50/50 drawing will be offered, and a Car of the Week Award will be presented each week.

Paradice Classic Cruisers is a member of the Connecticut Council of Car Clubs. It arranges car cruises throughout New England, sponsor local car shows, and even raise money for charities and non-profits.

For more information, visit www.paradiceclassiccruisers.org.