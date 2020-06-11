https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Cruise-night-slated-in-New-Milford-15328959.php
Cruise night slated in New Milford
Paradice Classic Cruisers, member of the Connecticut Council of Car Clubs, will return June 23 in New Milford with strict guidelines.
Attendees must bring a mask and gloves and maintain social distancing guidelines.
The rain or shine event will run from 5 p.m. to dusk at Panera in Litchfield Crossings on Route 7 through September.
Music and a 50/50 drawing will be offered, and a Car of the Week Award will be presented each week.
Paradice Classic Cruisers is a member of the Connecticut Council of Car Clubs. It arranges car cruises throughout New England, sponsor local car shows, and even raise money for charities and non-profits.
For more information, visit www.paradiceclassiccruisers.org.
