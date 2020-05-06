Cruise night slated in New Milford

Paradice Classic Cruisers in New Milford will kick off its Tuesday cruise nights May 19 with strict guidelines.

Attendees must bring a mask and gloves, maintain social distance and use every other parking spot.

The rain or shine event will run from 5 p.m. to dusk at Panera in Litchfield Crossings on Route 7 through September.

Music and a 50/50 drawing will be offered, and a Car of the Week Award will be presented each week.

For more information, visit www.paradiceclassiccruisers.org.