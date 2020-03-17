Cruise company shifts plan to dock ship in Juneau, Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State museums and schools are temporarily closed; restaurants, bars and gyms in Anchorage are shuttered for the rest of March and fans are urged not to fly to Nome for the end of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

These are among the responses to concerns with the new coronavirus in Alaska.

The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate symptoms in most people, but severe symptoms are more likely in the elderly or those with existing health problems. Three people have tested positive in Alaska.

Here is a round up of other virus related changes.

CRUISE SHIP

Holland America Line announced it will bring the Westerdam to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, instead of Juneau, Alaska. The company, in a statement, said the decision on where to dock the Westerdam was reassessed when it last week announced plans to halt operation of its ships for 30 days amid port closures and travel restrictions surrounding COVID-19.

Holland America planned to dock the ship in Juneau for a few weeks starting around the end of March.

The ship left the Philippines earlier this month with no passengers, and has about 700 crew or contract staff on board who tested negative for the COVID-19 virus in mid-February, the company said.