Crowds protest Taylor decision; police make arrests

Louisville police detain a man after a group marched, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. A grand jury has indicted one officer on criminal charges six months after Breonna Taylor was fatally shot by police in Kentucky. The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have detained some people during protests in downtown Louisville in response to a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death.

After the decision Wednesday, protesters in Injustice Square” chanted, “No justice, no peace!” and began marching through the streets. Some sat quietly and wept.

Police later cordoned off a street with yellow tape, telling protesters to move back. Officers in protective gear could be seen detaining and handcuffing some of the protesters.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he “loves the Black community” and as president has done “more for the Black community than any other president, with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln.”

Trump’s remarks Wednesday were in response to a question about whether he thinks justice was serviced in the Breonna Taylor case. A grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict any police officers on criminal charges directly related to her death.

Trump said he didn’t know enough about the grand jury’s decision to comment specifically.

WASHINGTON — Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris was noncommittal in her initial response to the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

Harris said she could not comment specifically because she hadn't yet read the decision. But she said "there’s no question that Breonna Taylor and her family deserved justice yesterday, today and tomorrow so I’ll review it.”

The jury indicted one former officer on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors.