Crowds gather to protest President Joe Biden's Idaho visit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — More than 1,000 protesters gathered in Boise, Idaho, on Monday morning ahead of a visit by President Joe Biden to express their displeasure about his coronavirus plan, the election and other issues.
Biden was headed to Boise as part of a swing through three Western states to promote his administration's use of a wartime law to aid in wildfire preparedness, survey wildfire damage and push his economic agenda. He was expected to arrive at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise late Monday morning to meet with fire officials.