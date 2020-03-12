Crossover Day: Georgia lawmakers hit crucial deadline

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers are set to meet Thursday for the 28th legislative day of the year, known as Crossover Day.

It’s a midsession deadline by which bills must generally pass out of one chamber or the other to remain alive for the year — and a last chance for some lawmakers to win approval for their proposals.

The state House is set to consider a full slate of legislation including a bill that would prohibit commercial power plants from burning types of chemically treated railroad ties.

The state Senate’s calendar includes a bill that would expand the penalties for hazing and another that would give county election officials discretion over the number of voting machines they’ll need for certain elections.

Lawmakers are likely to work late into the evening as they hustle to get proposals passed and sent across the Capitol for the other chamber to consider during the remaining 12 legislative days of the session.