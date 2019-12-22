Crochet group honored for projects

The Happily Hooked on Crocheting Club, which includes members from the Greater New Milford area, was recently recognized at a lunch at the Salvation Army. From left to right are members Mindy Kelly, Margaret Hubert, Carol Steffen, Grace Gardiner, Debbie Marquardt, Pam Davis and Maria Bernardo.

Various knitting groups were recognized at The Salvation Army’s recent appreciation luncheon.

The Happily Hooked on Crocheting Club, which has members from the Greater New Milford area, the Bethel Senior Center Knitting and Crocheting Group, and the Danbury Elmwood Hall Knit and Crochet Society were honored for their donations.

These groups knit and crochet hats, scarves and afghans which are given to local children and seniors through the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree program.

Major Giselle Acosta presented appreciation plaques. Immaculate High School Choir gave an acapella performance, while the attendees played song bingo.

Founded in 2001 as a Connecticut Chapter of the Crochet Guild of America , Happily Hooked is dedicated to preserving and promoting the art of crochet. The club meets the second Sunday of each month at the Danbury Public Library from 1 to 5 p.m.

The group crochets a variety of items and donates them to various organizations, including the Salvation Army (hats, scarves and mittens for children) and the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury, and organizations that help those fighting cancer (chemotherapy caps).