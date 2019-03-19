Critics question policy on photos of climbable NYC sculpture

Confetti swirls around "Vessel" on its opening day at Hudson Yards, Friday, March 15, 2019, in New York. Hudson Yards, a $25 billion urban complex on Manhattan's west side, is the city's most ambitious development since the rebuilding of the World Trade Center. When fully complete, the 28-acre site will include 16 towers of homes and offices, a hotel, a school, the highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere, a performing arts center, Vessel and a shopping mall.

NEW YORK (AP) — Days after a climbable sculpture called the Vessel opened at New York's Hudson Yards megadevelopment, critics are questioning a policy that grants the attraction's owners broad rights to use photos posted by visitors.

The 150-foot lattice of stairways opened Friday on Manhattan's west side.

Terms and conditions that visitors must click on to secure a free ticket include language granting the Vessel the right "in perpetuity" to publish or distribute any photos and videos of the structure posted by visitors on social media.

A spokeswoman for developer Related says similar policies are in place at other attractions around the nation.

But Democratic City Council member Ben Kallos says he will introduce legislation to make sure that tourists' photos and videos "are not taken and sold to the highest bidder."