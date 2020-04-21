Criminal review of North Dakota agency finds no wrongdoing

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An investigation has found no wrongdoing of an agency that allegedly violated state law on contract bidding.

North Dakota Auditor Joshua Gallion released a report last year that said the Department of Commerce violated the law on bidding uncompetitive contracts for the state’s “Be Legendary” logo and associated “rebranding” effort for the state.

The agency promotes tourism and economic development in North Dakota.

The logo sparked criticism when the contract for it was awarded to a Minnesota firm headed by a woman who once worked for Gov. Doug Burgum’s old Fargo software business.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer says in a letter to Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem that she did not find “any violations of criminal law” by the agency or its employees.

Commerce Director Michelle Kommer has said she hired a private attorney to defend herself against any charges that may have resulted from the investigation. She did not immediately return telephone messages on Tuesday.

Gallion, the state auditor, also did not immediately return telephone messages on Tuesday.