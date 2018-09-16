Crews sprucing up historic Peru building to lure developer

PERU, Ind. (AP) — Crews are working to spruce up a historic northern Indiana building for a push to find a developer who can give it a new life.

The more 130-year-old Falk building sits across the street from Miami County Courthouse and is one of the oldest buildings in Peru, a city about 80 miles north of Indianapolis.

Peru officials spent $200,000 last year to purchase and began stabilizing the three-story brick building, which dates to the 1880s. A new vinyl roof was installed to halt water leaks, and its windows were boarded up to keep out pigeons.

Crews are now working to renovate its exterior, including $90,000 in brick-and-mortar repairs.

Mayor Gabe Greer tells The Kokomo Tribune the building will then likely be repainted in hopes of luring a new developer.

___

Information from: Kokomo Tribune, http://www.ktonline.com