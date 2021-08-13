Crews restoring power to hundreds of thousands in Michigan

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan's top energy providers are making progress restoring power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses left in the dark by outages caused by severe thunderstorms, but some customers could remain without power through the weekend.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, more than 400,000 customers across the state remained without power. About 250,000 of those outages were reported in southeastern Michigan by DTE Energy, which estimated that about 700,000 of its customers had been affected by two waves of severe weather this week.