https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Crews-respond-to-possible-explosion-at-Kansas-13780197.php
Crews respond to explosion at Kansas battery plant
SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been injured in an explosion at a Salina plant that makes vehicle batteries.
Saline County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Hughes says the explosion was reported just before 6 a.m. Friday at Exide Technologies. He says he had no details about the reported injury or the cause of the explosion.
A spokeswoman for Exide Technologies didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.
View Comments