Crews make progress against wildfire that closed highway

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Fire crews have gained ground against a blaze in Northern California that sent up a huge plume of smoke and closed a highway for several hours.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the fire burning in Solano County has burned 7 square miles (18 square kilometers) was 70 percent contained as of Monday.

The California Highway Patrol shut down State Route 12 in both directions around midday Sunday, about an hour after the blaze was reported just east of Fairfield.

The blaze was one of several grass fires that broke out around the Bay Area on a breezy Sunday. Officials issued a red-flag alert, which warns of dire fire conditions due to high winds and low humidity, that was scheduled to end 9 a.m. Monday.

