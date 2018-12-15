Crews find prized lumber in gutted Wisconsin warehouses

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin material design company is reclaiming timber from gutted warehouses in Racine.

Urban Evolutions co-owner Jeff Janson says he's found the wooden equivalent of a hidden stash of gold in some dismantled JI Cast steam engine and thresher machine warehouses.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that much of the timber is 19th century old-growth, longleaf pine from forests in the South. The forests were all but wiped out in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by America's rapidly growing demand for lumber.

Janson hopes the timber being pulled from the warehouses will be used in projects across the U.S. and the world.

