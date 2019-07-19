Crews fighting fire at Madison power substation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A large fire at Madison Gas and Electric's main power center has sent a plume of thick, black smoke over Madison's east side.

Some streets have been blocked off, including East Washington Avenue. There are no immediate reports of injuries as a result of the fire which happened about 7:40 a.m. Friday.

MGE spokesman Steve Schultz says the fire is in a substation across the street from the Blount generating plant.