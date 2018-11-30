Crews begin dredging Inner Harbor in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Crews have begun dredging the Inner Harbor in Syracuse.

The New York State Canal Corporation says the $10.3 million project will allow recreational vessels to begin docking at the Onondaga Lake port by next summer. Officials say silt and sand from Onondaga Creek has reduced the depth in the Inner Harbor to as little as two feet.

Crews will dredge to a depth of eight feet.

The Inner Harbor is part of the state Canal System on the south end of Onondaga Lake.