Credit rating for Dayton airport bumped up to 'stable'

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton airport officials say an improved credit rating signals confidence in the airport's future after several challenging years.

The Dayton Daily News reports S&P Global Ratings revised its outlook this month to "stable" from "negative" for the city-owned Dayton International Airport, giving it a BBB+ rating.

S&P says the revised outlook reflects a view that passenger numbers are stabilizing after years of decline.

Airport officials say efforts to align the budget with decreased revenue and their investments in airport infrastructure are paying off.

They also point to more than $92 million invested near the airport in recent years creating jobs for more than 2,200 people at several commercial distribution centers.

S&P says the airport's market position is still vulnerable, citing two competing airports within 70 miles.

