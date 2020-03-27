Creative ways to keep in touch with loved ones

The staff and residents at Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford painted this cheery message on one of their windows, wishing residents' loved ones well during the coronavirus pandemic.

Families and health care workers are finding creative ways to keep in touch with loved ones during these difficult times.

With social distancing in place, family and friends are not able to interact as they have in the past.

Increased phone calls and video chats are the new “normal.”