https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Crane-collapse-kills-construction-worker-in-Oxnard-13761700.php
Crane collapse kills construction worker in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a collapsing crane has killed a construction worker and injured another in Oxnard.
Fire officials tell the Los Angeles Times that the crane was lifting part of a concrete wall when it collapsed Thursday afternoon and part of the crane hit a 54-year-old carpenter from Palmdale.
He died at the scene.
A second construction worker in his 50s, also from Palmdale, was taken to a hospital for treatment of hand injuries.
There's no immediate word on what caused the crane to fall.
The construction site was closed until regulators approve its reopening.
View Comments