Cramer & Anderson partner reappointed to committee

Cramer & Anderson in New Milford has announced Partner Barry S. Moller has been reappointed to the Workers’ Compensation Section Executive Committee of the Connecticut Bar Association.

This marks his 23rd consecutive year of service on the committee.

The Workers’ Compensation Section includes CBA members who represent injured workers, employers and insurers, as well as the State and the Second Injury Fund.

According to the CBA website, duties of Workers’ Compensation Section include: organizing CBA members whose practices include Workers’ Compensation; educating all Bar members about Workers’ Comp law, providing services to organizations other than the CBA that are involved in the Connecticut Workers’ Compensation system; working with all levels of government in an effort to improve the system; taking positions on pending legislation when appropriate; working through committees on various issues that arise in the practice, such as amicus briefs, creating new and exciting continuing legal education, and producing the publication Compensation Quarterly; and working with the Connecticut Workers’ Compensation Commission, offering feedback on issues affecting the day-to-day practice of those appearing before the Commission.

In addition to Workers’ Compensation, Attorney Moller’s practice focuses on personal injury (motor vehicle accidents) and premises liability, which involves dealing with property hazards that cause harm.

An authority on physical impairment ratings, Attorney Moller handles Workers’ Comp cases involving complex medical issues and presents comprehensive, sophisticated claims on behalf of injured parties. His knowledge of the Workers’ Compensation Commission, and relationships with those involved in the administration of claims, are key to achieving optimal outcomes.

Among Attorney Moller’s notable recent results include a $398,910.96 Workers’ Comp settlement for the benefit of a 55-year-old tool and die maker who suffered a right knee injury; a settlement totaling $151,500 for a young husband and wife who were involved in a motor vehicle accident while traveling with their young children; a $500,000 settlement on behalf of a 60-year-old client he has represented for 11 years; and a $450,000 mediation settlement in a motor-vehicle-accident case, going up against a major insurer known for fighting hard to avoid such settlements.

Attorney Moller has written extensively for the “Compensation Quarterly” and lectures on Workers’ Compensation issues for the CBA and Sterling Education Services, as well as the Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association.

He was honored this year with a Distinguished Leaders award as part of the Connecticut Law Tribune’s 2020 Professional Excellence Awards.

For more information, email bmoller@cramer-anderson.com or call 860-355-2631.