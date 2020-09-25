Cramer & Anderson law firm partner garners Last Decades Impact Award

Cramer & Anderson Attorney and Partner Lisa Rivas has been recognized by the UConn Law School Alumni Association. Cramer & Anderson Attorney and Partner Lisa Rivas has been recognized by the UConn Law School Alumni Association. Photo: Courtesy Of Cramer & Anderson Photo: Courtesy Of Cramer & Anderson Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Cramer & Anderson law firm partner garners Last Decades Impact Award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The UConn Law School Alumni Association is honoring Cramer & Anderson Partner Lisa Rivas of New Milford, a 2011 UConn Law graduate, with a Graduates of the Last Decade Impact Award.

The LSAA cites her immigration law work for clients from Latin America, the Caribbean and elsewhere, as well as her pro bono efforts, including giving free talks on immigration issues.

These efforts, the LSAA noted, have earned her many previous honors, including a 2016 New Leaders in the Law award from The Connecticut Law Tribune and the Above and Beyond Award from the Hispanic Center of Greater Danbury.

“I am honored to have been selected for this award, and to join the ranks of former UConn Law graduates who strive to do more for our communities and further our profession,” Attorney Rivas said. “The LSAA honorees this year and in previous years share a dedication to creating change for the better—in the office and beyond. To be counted among their ranks is humbling, gratifying, and most of all inspiring.”

“She truly goes above and beyond, has a tangible positive impact, and inspires colleagues to seek opportunities to effect positive change,” Partner Dan Casagrande said in January 2020 when Attorney Rivas was elevated from associate to partner.

This year’s award winners will be celebrated during the LSAA Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner being held online Oct. 13.

In addition to her immigration law and family law work for clients, Rivas is a passionate advocate for immigrants in western Connecticut. She gives free presentations on immigration-related topics, and guides newcomers concerning their rights and obligations on the path to U.S. citizenship.

As a longtime Hispanic Center of Greater Danbury volunteer, Rivas created a vital and popular citizenship course, and has been working to get people naturalized so they can vote in the 2020 election.

The Hispanic Center gave her the Above and Beyond Award in 2016, the same year she received a Connecticut Law Tribune New Leaders in the Law award for her advocacy on behalf of the immigrant community.

In 2017, Rivas received the Pro Bono Award during Law Day in events in Danbury for her commitment to providing pro bono assistance to clients who need it most. The award was presented by Attorney Casagrande.

She is also a board member of the Latino Scholarship Fund and currently serves on the scholarship selection committee.

In her practice, Rivas, who is bilingual, often works in difficult areas of immigration law that help clients who might otherwise have nowhere to turn.

For example, she offers a low-fee structure to clients pursuing U visas as victims of qualifying crimes. Rivas also handles cases involving Special Immigrant Juveniles (SIJ) Status, the program designed to help foreign children in the U.S. who have been abused, abandoned, or neglected by one or both parents—and has been successful in fighting the deportation of immigrant children in such situations.

The attorney’s practice areas also include personal injury law and workers’ compensation.

Before attending UConn Law, Rivas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing from Georgetown University.

She lives in town with her family and is based in the firm’s Danbury office.

She may be reached by email at lrivas@crameranderson.com or by phone at 203-744-1234.