Craft show, sale under way at hotel

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration will continue its 32nd annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show Oct. 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Brown’s Forge Road hotel.

More than 90 local artists and artisans are showcasing and selling their work. A portion of all sales will benefit the hotel.

A $2 donation per person is requested. Children under 10 and hotel members will be admitted for free