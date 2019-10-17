https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Craft-show-sale-under-way-at-hotel-14536173.php
Craft show, sale under way at hotel
Merwinsville Hotel Restoration will continue its 32nd annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show Oct. 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Brown’s Forge Road hotel.
More than 90 local artists and artisans are showcasing and selling their work. A portion of all sales will benefit the hotel.
A $2 donation per person is requested. Children under 10 and hotel members will be admitted for free
