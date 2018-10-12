Craft show, sale under way at hotel

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration is presenting its 31st annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show Oct. 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Brown’s Forge Road hotel.

The show will celebrate fall and local artists, as well as the 175th anniversary of the historic hotel.

The show will feature original artwork, including framed oil paintings, watercolors and photography, as well as works in glass, jewelry, woodwork, pottery and more.

A portion of all sales will benefit the hotel.

Throughout 2017, the third-floor ballroom underwent major structural improvements at the hotel which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

A $2 donation per person is requested. Children under 10 and hotel members will be admitted for free. New this year, members with a “sponsor” membership or higher will receive a discount on art purchased.