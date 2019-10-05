Craft show, sale planned at hotel

Merwinsville Hotel Restoration will present its 32nd annual Arts and Fine Crafts Show Oct. 12-14 and 19-20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Brown’s Forge Road hotel.

An opening preview gala will be held Oct. 11 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. It will feature live music by The Red Hots, hors d’oeuvres, desserts and drinks.

The show will celebrate fall and local artists.

More than 90 local artists and artisans will showcase their work.

A portion of all sales will benefit the hotel.

A $2 donation per person is requested. Children under 10 and hotel members will be admitted for free

Tickets to the gala are $25 in advance by using PayPal at www.merwinsvillehotel.org, $20 for hotel members and $30 at the door.