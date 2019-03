Coyote carcasses found as New Mexico governor weighs ban

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Some animal activists and state officials are pushing for New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to sign a bill outlawing coyote-killing contests.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Los Lunas resident Elisabeth Dicharry was informed of discarded coyote carcasses by a friend who came across them on Wednesday.

Dicharry says duct tape tags dated Jan. 12 were found on some of the animals' snouts, indicating they might have been targeted in a coyote-killing contest.

Dicharry says she found a third pile of coyote remains Thursday in the same area of eastern Valencia County.

The discovery of the carcasses comes as Lujan Grisham contemplates whether to sign Senate Bill 76, a bipartisan measure that would prohibit coyote-killing contests on both public and private lands in New Mexico.

