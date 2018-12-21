Court zaps Kentucky's $870 million win against online poker

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky appeals court has overturned one of the largest judgments in state history by ruling an online poker company does not have to pay the state $870 million plus interest.

The Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet sued the company that owns PokerStars in 2010, arguing 34,000 people lost $240 million in illegal wagers on the website between 2006 and 2011. In 2015, a state judge ruled the company had to pay the money back, times three with interest.

Friday, a three-judge panel on the Kentucky Court of Appeals overturned that judgment. The court ruled Kentucky's government does not have the legal right to sue to recover the money.

Justice and Public Safety Cabinet spokesman Mike Wynn said officials are disappointed and will appeal to the state Supreme Court.