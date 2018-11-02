Court ruling allows some solicitation cases to be cleared

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling will allow people convicted during a three-year period for soliciting prostitutes to be able to clear their records.

Hawaii News Now reports state law from 2013 to 2016 allowed for different penalties to be issued for those who were caught receiving money for sex and those who paid for sex.

Prostitutes were allowed to seek for the charges to be cleared from their records while people who solicited them could not seek a deferred sentence.

The state Legislature changed the law in 2016, making the punishment the same for both categories.

The state Supreme Court this week found the former law unfair, allowing deferrals to people in both camps during that time.

