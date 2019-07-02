Court reopens after closure following deadly electrical fire

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest trial court system reopened Tuesday but the main administration building of the state's most populous county remained closed because of a deadly electrical fire in downtown Phoenix.

Maricopa County Superior Court spokesman Bryan Boucher said the court resumed normal operations after being closed Monday due to traffic problems and other circumstances related to the Sunday night fire that killed an Arizona Public Service Co. doing maintenance work in an underground vault.

The county's administration building was one of four major buildings downtown that lost power and it remained closed Tuesday. County spokesman Fields Mosley said employees are working at other locations and that other county buildings are open.

Police identified the APS worker killed as 41-year-old Ricardo "Rico" Castillo.

The fire's cause is under investigation.