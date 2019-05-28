Court declines to give 'Honey' the dog to ex-girlfriend

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's supreme court has affirmed that pets are property in declining to award ownership of a dog to the owner's ex-girlfriend.

The Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday affirmed a district judge's decision that granted sole custody of the Lab-boxer mix named Honey to the man whose name appeared on adoption papers. His former girlfriend sued for custody.

The ruling was swift, and there was no written opinion.

During arguments two weeks ago, Chief Justice Leigh Saufley questioned whether it's a good use of time for judges to analyze pet custody in cases involving unmarried couples.

Pets are considered property in all 50 states. Only three states — Alaska, Illinois and California — have specific laws that address pet custody when a marriage dissolves.