Court awards Connecticut town ownership of mile-long green

FILE - In this July 20, 2016 file photo, children and joggers enjoy the town green outside the First Congregational Church in Lebanon, Conn. A September 2019 ruling by a Superior Court judge has given the town ownership of its mile-long green. The ruling ends a dispute over ownership dating to 1705 document that showed the green belonged to the "heirs and assigns" of 51 original proprietors, the 17th and early 18th-century investors in the property.

LEBANON, Conn. (AP) — A generations-old question over who owns the mile-long green at the center of the eastern Connecticut town of Lebanon has been resolved after two years of negotiations and court hearings.

The green, little changed from the days when French troops camped on it during the Revolutionary War, is the center of community life in the town of just over 7,200 people.

But several years ago plans to expand a library on the edge of the green were thwarted because a document dating to 1705 showed the green actually belonged to the "heirs and assigns" of the 17th and early 18th-century investors in the property.

This month a judge signed off on the last piece of a plan that awards ownership and control of most of the land to the town.