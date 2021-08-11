Court: State can take pension of inspector over $300 bribe

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey officials did not violate the state constitution when they took the full pension earned by a municipal inspector who admitted taking a $300 bribe, the state Supreme Court ruled Wednesday.

The court, in a 5-1 ruling, determined that the Legislature had established a public pension based on the pre-condition of honorable service, rejecting Bennie Anderson’s contention that taking it away represented a fine. The decision upheld a ruling made by a state appellate court.