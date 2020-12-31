Court: NC domestic violence order rule harms LGBT people

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Domestic violence protection orders issued by North Carolina judges to keep apart people in abusive or frightening dating relationships must be granted in same-sex cases as well, a divided state appeals court panel ruled Thursday.
North Carolina appears to be the only state that expressly limits such restraining orders upon dating couples who aren't living together to those of the opposite sex, according to statements from civil rights and legal activists and a ruling elsewhere.