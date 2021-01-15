Court: Law that reduced drug sentences not retroactive

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 2015 Connecticut criminal justice reform law that reduced prison time for certain drug possession crimes does not apply retroactively, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday in a decision affecting some convicts seeking to have lengthy drug-related sentences cut short.

Justices said in a 6-0 decision in the appeal of Haji Jhmalah Bischoff, of Waterbury, that laws passed by the legislature and governor are only retroactive if they specifically say so, according to Connecticut legal precedent. The Second Chance Society law, which was proposed by then-Gov. Dannel Malloy, does not mention retroactivity.