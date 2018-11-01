Court: Judge was wrong to OK request to suppress evidence

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's Supreme Court says a judge was wrong to grant a woman's motion to suppress a syringe and other evidence seized in a police search of her car at a closed gas station.

In September 2015, a Manchester officer found the woman, Shannon Glavan, asleep in her car at the station. He saw a loaded syringe by her leg and asked her to get out.

The officer retrieved the syringe and asked Glavan what was in it; she said it was meth. He later arrested Glavan on a drug possession charge. The state appealed a judge's ruling that the warrantless search wasn't authorized.

The supreme court on Thursday, recalling its rulings on other auto searches, found Glavan's car was "stopped in transit" and not merely parked, and could be searched.