Couple making Indian war cries evicted from Idaho restaurant

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A couple dressed up as Native Americans and making loud war cries were kicked out of a restaurant in Lewiston, Idaho, over the weekend.

The Spokesman-Review of Spokane, Washington, says the two were kicked out of a Shari's restaurant on Saturday because of their offensive conduct and comments to staff members.

Shari's spokeswoman Lisa Amore says the two people were dressed up as Native Americans and were "disruptive and loud" and made "war cries" in the restaurant.

Amore says a restaurant employee asked the couple to stop but they made "offensive comments" to employees, some of whom were Native Americans.

Lewiston is close to the Nez Perce Indian Reservation, one of the largest in Idaho.

