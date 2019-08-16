County officials vote to favor mining near Okefenokee refuge

FOLKSON, Ga. (AP) — Officials in a southeast Georgia county are supporting a proposal to mine minerals near the edge of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Radio station WSVH reports the Charlton County Commission voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve a proclamation backing the mining plan by Twin Pines Minerals of Alabama. Commissioners cited the company's promise of 150 jobs as well as additional tax revenue the mining project would generate.

Twin Pines Minerals is seeking federal and state permits to mine for titanium dioxide less than 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) from the edge of the largest federal refuge east of the Mississippi River.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service manages the Okefenokee refuge. Agency staff wrote in February that mining could pose "substantial risks" to the environment, and some damage may be irreversible.

___

Information from: WSVH-FM, http://www.wsvh.org/