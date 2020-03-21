County health director confirms 2nd Ohio coronavirus death

CLEVELAND (AP) — A county public health official has confirmed Ohio's second coronavirus-related death. Erie County Health Commissioner Pete Schade told The Sandusky Register late Friday that an 85-year-old man on a ventilator had died earlier in the day. Near Dayton, 11 residents of an assisted living facility have tested positive for the virus. A look at coronavirus-related developments in Ohio on Saturday.

CASES

The Miami County Health Department said Friday 11 residents of Koester Pavilion Assisted Living Facility in southwest Ohio have tested positive for the virus. Tests are still pending for another 21 people, including 14 employees and two visitors, Health Commissioner Dennis Propes said Friday.

Eight of the 32 people have been hospitalized, Propes said.

As of Friday, the state had nearly 170 confirmed cases of the virus, with almost 40 hospitalizations. Gov. Mike DeWine identified the patient who died as Mark Wagoner Sr., a well-known attorney in Toledo. He died Wednesday.

The state is limiting testing to those who are hospitalized and to health care workers. The Ohio Health Department says people with suspected symptoms should call a medical provider first, but seek immediate help if symptoms are serious, such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

SENIORS

DeWine said he is ordering senior day care centers closed as of Monday. The centers will deliver food to seniors' homes and transportation services to doctors' offices will continue.

CHARITY EFFORTS

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi says he will donate 100,000 meals to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help feed children during the outbreak.

Philanthropic groups have created a fund to help social service organizations in the Cleveland area. The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Respond Fund has raised just under $4 million thus far.

