County declines election audit without new voting machines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A rural Pennsylvania county formally declined to participate in a “forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election sought by backers of former President Donald Trump, dealing another blow Thursday to prospects for a months-long spectacle of the kind playing out in Arizona.
The three commissioners in Republican-controlled Tioga County had said two weeks ago that they would not allow third-party access to the county's voting machines for fear of seeing them decertified by the state just weeks before preparations must begin for November's election.