County board OKs scaled-back plan for chicken operation

FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Dodge County supervisors have approved a scaled-back proposal for an eight-barn poultry operation that will produce thousands upon thousands of chickens for Costco.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday for the proposal by Lee and Pamela Camenzind, who will place the barns near Nickerson. The facility is expected to accommodate 380,000 chickens at a time.

The board last month rejected the family's original proposal of 10 barns. More than 20 Nickerson residents raised concerns about how the chickens would affect their health, property values, and the area's air and water.

Dozens of farmers have been pursuing permission to raise chickens for Costco's new plant in Fremont