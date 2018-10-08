County agrees to spend $20K for Flint-area assault case

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — County commissioners in the Flint area have set aside $20,000 to help investigators process hundreds of videos discovered at the home of an alleged rapist.

Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton says the videos go back years and might reveal "a whole lot more victims." Money approved by commissioners Monday will help police transfer the videos to a digital format and pursue other evidence in the investigation.

Gilbert Conway is in jail on criminal sexual conduct charges that were filed over the summer. He's pleaded not guilty. He returns to court on Oct. 17.

Leyton calls it a "major-league investigation." He says his office is working with Flint police and the FBI.