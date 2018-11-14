Counting to resume in Maine's ranked race despite lawsuit

U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Augusta, Maine. Poliquin filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap in an attempt to stop a tabulation of ranked-choice ballots in his race against Democratic challenger Jared Golden. less U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Augusta, Maine. Poliquin filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap in an attempt ... more Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Counting to resume in Maine's ranked race despite lawsuit 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The counting continues in the first U.S. House race to be determined by a ranked balloting system, despite a lawsuit designed to stop it.

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin joined the lawsuit Tuesday seeking to overturn Maine's new voting system. He's in a tight race with Democratic state Rep. Jared Golden, who has a chance to win the seat based on second-choice ballots.

The secretary of state declined a request to stop the election process without a court order, and has said his office will continue to process ballots.

The first round of voting on Election Day ended with Poliquin and Golden both collecting about 46 percent of the vote in Maine's 2nd Congressional District. Poliquin held a slim edge, and declared himself the "fair and square" winner Tuesday.